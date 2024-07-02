PEMBROKE — John Lowery, chairman of the Lumbee Tribe, spent a good part of his presentation Monday addressing the tribe’s push for full federal recognition.

He said that the tribe was in a good place, and praised the efforts of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, sponsor of the Lumbee Fairness Act.

“He’s gone above and beyond for us,” Lowery said. “He’s worked hard for us. And I don’t say that just because. I’m telling you when the man reaches out to tribes in North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska. When a man reaches out to Nevada, Idaho, places that he don’t even have to worry about campaigning, places that don’t even have to vote for him and he’s reaching out to those individuals, individual tribes, individual tribal leaders, to find out where they stand on the Lumbee deal. And to make sure they are on board with us. He’s done stuff just like that and he continues to do stuff like that. So he’s working hard.”

Lowery also gave credit to U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, saying he “has come right on in and picked up and he’s helping out. And on the [U.S.] House side, we have Congressman Hudson, Congressman Rouzer; almost our entire state delegation supports us now.”

Lowery said the tribe is working closely with other elected officials in Washington, D.C. as well.

“So we are working this thing; we’re making moves; we’re going places we’ve never gone before. Lowery said. “Doors have been opened for us that we’ve never been able to go through before.”

Other Highlights

Lowery said the tribe is working with a $46 million buget this year.

“That is a $14 million increase since my first proposed (budget) in 2022, Lowery said. “$14 million increase from 2022 2024 and the reason we’re there is … a testament to the amazing hard-working staff.

He said the budget includes “our largest housing budget ever.”

Lowery urged residents who were not homeowners to work with the tribe’s many real estate professionals, “to explore the housing options. There’s a lot of our folks who still don’t grasp homeownership.”

Lowery also pointed to the tribe’s other services including its home rehabilitation program, it’s Veteran’s Administration services and job services programs.

Lowery said the tribe was working with UNCP, which has “created a cultural professional development course for tribe employees.”

He also touched on the progess to the Tribe’s amphatheater, which he said he hoped to see completed by next year.