Lumberton FFA ranks top in the state

St. Pauls FFA Chapter members recently attended the State FFA Convention in Raleigh, where the chapter was recognized for receiving a Gold rating from the NC FFA Association for the National Chapter Award.

During their time in Raleigh for the State FFA Convention, Purnell Swett FFA Chapter members met with N.C. Representative Jarrod Lowery, center, and toured the North Carolina Legislative building

RALEIGH — Robeson County FFA chapters represented well at the NC FFA Convention, with chapters bringing home several awards and the Lumberton FFA Chapter being named the top chapter in the state.

The convention took place June 25-27, 2024 in Raleigh.

Lumberton FFA Chapter

At the first general session, the Lumberton FFA Chapter was recognized as a Gold National Chapter and ranked as the top overall chapter in the state through the National Chapter Award Program.

Competitions, Awards and Recognitions

Lumberton FFA members competed in the following Career and Leadership Development Events and earned the following awards during the 95th NC FFA State Convention:

● Meat Evaluation: 1st Place

Team Members: Abelardo Aguilar, Charlie Marlow, Ashton Hardee, Kayleigh McRae

Abelardo Aguilar was the highest-scoring individual!

● Milk Quality and Products: 1st Place

Team Members: Jarrett Hunt, Jacobe Locklear, Isaac Simmons, Allie Hendren

● Quiz Bowl: 1st Place

Team Members: Zoey Cox, Mackenzie Register, Leyal Boganwright, Faith Chavis

● Agriscience Fair, Social Sciences Division 5: Cadence Shaw: 2nd Place

● Agricultural Communications: 3rd Place

Team Members: Dylan Thomas, Emma Britt, Emmaleigh Higgins, Anahya Munoz

● Parliamentary Procedure: 4th Place

Team members: Khyle Greenland, Laiken Wilcox, Riley Patterson, Liliana Galicia,

Timothy Lowery, Andy Perez

● Agronomy: 4th Place

Team members: Brittlyn Stubbs, Nathan King, Kylie Brigman, Lucas Drennan

● Forestry: 8th Place

Team Members: Chayden Locklear, Summer Britt, Isaac Simmons, Anna Beth Cox

● Nursery Landscape: 11th Place

Team members: Kaitlyn Woodell, Gavin Merlo, Brittlyn Stubbs, Kylie Brigman

● Intro to Horticulture: 14th Place

Team Members: Jordan Godwin, Michaela McLeod, Kaleb Davis, Chloe Buckingham

● Tool ID: 21st Place

Team Members: Zoey Cox, Mackenzie Register, Leyal Boganwright, Faith Chavis

● Food Science: 34th Place

Team members: Chayden Locklear, Anna Beth Cox, Davis Williams, Maria Maurisio

Additionally, Micah Locklear earned 3rd Place for the Diversified Agriculture Production Proficiency Award. Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Fifteen Lumberton FFA members received their Old North State Degrees, which is the highest degree active members can earn from the North Carolina FFA Association. Those members include Lilliana Galicia Andrade, Allie Hendren, Landon Brewer, Summer Britt, Anna Beth Cox, Ashton Hardee, Ethan Hunt, Curon Lennon, Chayden Locklear, Garrett Merlo, Gavin Merlo, Carlee Register, Isaac Simmons, Alyssa Stone, and Brittlyn Stubbs.

Four members were recognized for being American Degree recipients! Dalton Beasley, Garret Smith, Micah Locklear and Kamryn McInnis will receive their American Degree this fall at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo.

Laiken Wilcox also was recognized for receiving an NC FFA Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship! Laiken utilized the scholarship and attended WLC June 11-16, 2024.

Gavin Merlo was recognized for being selected to serve as National Delegate at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo this October!

“Lumberton FFA will compete at the National Level in Indianapolis in late October to compete in Marketing Plan, Meat Evaluation and Milk Quality and Products Career Development Events!” said Candace Grimsley, a Lumberton FFA Chapter Adviser.

St. Pauls FFA Chapter

The St. Pauls FFA Chapter was recognized on stage for receiving a Gold rating from the NC FFA Association for the National Chapter Award.

“We will advance to the national level for the star ranking award division!” said Kyle Chavis, an adviser for the FFA Chapter.

Competitions, Awards and Recognitions

Additionally, Junior Torres Diaz participated in a signing event committing himself to the Agricultural Education program at North Carolina State University! Torres Diaz was also recognized as an NC FFA State Officer Candidate!

Chance Beebe and Junior Torres Diaz also earned their Old North State FFA Degrees representing exemplary work for their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects!

“Our chapter was the highest donator for the Alumni Food Drive, donating a total of 471 cans for families in need!” Chavis said.

The following is a list of students who participated in Career and Leadership Development Events at the convention:

● Intro to Horticulture CDE: Chance Beebe, Kayli Bowling, Breylin Finklea and Manning Morlock

● Milk Quality CDE: Guadalupe Alamilla Vallejo, Gracie De La Cruz, Cheyanne Griffin and Madison Philipps: 12th in the state

● Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE: Jenna Altman

● Prepared Public Speaking LDE: Junior Torres Diaz

● Spanish Creed Speaking LDE: Angel Morales

Purnell Swett FFA Chapter

“The 95th North Carolina FFA Convention was a blast for our FFA members!” said Purnell Swett FFA Chapter Adviser Taleek Harlee.

During the convention, Purnell Swett FFA members had the opportunity to serve as chapter delegates for NC FFA Delegates Session, attend leadership workshops, explore downtown Raleigh, tour NC State University, and visit Shaw University. Members also met with N.C. Representative Jarrod Lowery and toured the North Carolina Legislative building.

“We are proud of these students and their accomplishments,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “Their work is outstanding and a testament to the power education has in shaping bright futures.”

