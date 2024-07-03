COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Artist’s Choice Art Exhibition: The Robeson Art Guild is displaying an Artist’s Choice Exhibition 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Guild House. The Robeson Guild House at 109 W. 9th St., Lumberton, is an interesting and well exhibited gallery and includes a gift shop. The Artist’s Choice exhibition closes July 11.

Summer Ready 2024 — Adventure Begins at Your Library: The Robeson County Public Libray’s Summer Reading program runs through July 19. For more information, send email to [email protected]. Carolinas

Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown only in Robeson County. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday through November.

Planetarium – Moon: The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center is presenting a program about the Moon. The programs are free and open to the public and reservations are required. Program times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Call 910-671-6000, ext. 3382 to make reservations.

Lumbee Homecoming – 2024: The 55th Lumbee Homecoming dates are June 29 to July 6. Save the dates and make plans to attend. Times of individual events will be announced in the coming days.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on July 5 at The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. This event occurs the first Friday night of each month. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms tonight for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two!? This event occurs the first Friday night of each month.

Lumbee Film Festival: The July 6 Film Festival is a part of the Lumbee Homecoming in Pembroke, held in the Thomas School of Business Auditorium on campus at UNC Pembroke. All events are free and start at 7:30 p.m.

ONGOING

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St. , Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Send your community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].