LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they have made an arrest in the June 27 homicide near Lumberton.

According to a report provided to the Robesonian on Wednesday, Shyheim Devonte Alford, 24, of Fairmont was arrested and Tuesday and charged with First Degree Murder, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Minor Present.

The charges are connected to the death of Terry Leach Jr., 23, of Lumberton.

At about 5:30 p.m. on June 27, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1300 block of Wiregrass Road, Lumberton after a shooting, according to the Robes County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Leach Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived but died from his injuries soon after, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alford was arrested and is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case and Lumberton Police and Fairmont Police departments are assisting with the investigation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a social media statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].