LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County recently welcomed Dr. Michael Riles to the district’s director of licensure role.

Riles stepped into the role effective July 1. The role was left vacant by Dr. Renee Steele, who will serve as the principal of W.H. Knuckles Elementary School in the 2024-2025 academic year after the retirement of Lisa Troy.

“I look forward to supporting the district strategic plan by helping leaders to recruit, hire, and retain high-quality staff,” said Riles, who brings with him 20 years of experience in the field of education.

Most recently, Riles served as a school leadership coach with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. He also previously served as an education program specialist for Title III with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

In addition, Riles previously served as chief accountability and technology officer and chief of staff at Scotland County Schools. He also has experience serving in Wake County Public Schools as operations team leader for transportation, as an English teacher, and as a school administrator.

Riles also has an extensive educational background, earning a Doctorate of Education with a concentration in education leadership, P-12, from Fayetteville State University, a Master of Arts in Education with a concentration in instructional technology from East Carolina University, a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in secondary education and a Master of School Administration from North Carolina Central University.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the current human resources team to help modernize and streamline systems to provide more convenient and efficient support to all staff,” he said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].