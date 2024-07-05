First impressions, some say, are everything.

Being this is the first time you are reading my words in this publication, I hope that the impression I make is a positive one.

You will get to know me, albeit slightly, through the words recorded here. Others will know me as the Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church on the corners of 7th & Walnut streets in beautiful downtown Lumberton.

I play other roles too, such as friend, colleague, spouse, father or sports official. Some of those roles offer the chance to give more than a first impression. First impressions may not be everything, but boy, they certainly are something.

In the Bible, Jesus knew a little something about making first impressions. Take, for example, his first public act following his baptism and subsequent testing in the desert by the Evil One as recorded in Luke’s gospel account.

In Chapter 4, Jesus enters the Nazarene synagogue, grabs one of the scrolls of the prophet Isaiah, and proceeds to read aloud for all to hear, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, for he has anointed me to bring Good News to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released, that the blind will see, that the oppressed will be set free and that the time of the Lord’s favor has come” (Lk. 4:16-19).

After reading, he told the crowd that this prophecy was now fulfilled “this very day.” In short, Jesus was announcing both his arrival and stating his purpose.

My congregation has heard me refer to this passage more than once as Jesus giving his mission statement.

These verses foreshadowed what his earthly ministry over the next three years would look like as he ministered to the lonely, the poor, the sick and the ostracized in his community.

The resounding theme throughout that mission statement is the emphasis on freedom, and Jesus’ life embodied that sense of liberty for others.

As citizens of the United States, we are in the midst of a season of federally recognized holidays that highlight the importance of freedom, one relatively new to many of us, while the other is as old as our country.

The month of June has Juneteenth, a name derived from the combination of the month and day on which it is observed (June 19th). This particular independence celebration highlights the day in 1865 when federal troops finally arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure the release of all enslaved people following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation almost two and half years prior.

While new for many Americans, for my African-American sisters and brothers, this day has long marked the end of slavery. It is a day that all freedom-loving people everywhere should embrace and celebrate.

Then of course this month, we celebrate freedom with our nation’s first Independence Day, the Fourth of July. Marking our forefathers’ and foremothers’ desire to govern themselves free of the influence of the British crown, America’s Independence Day serves as a reminder of our nation’s independent spirit, fosters patriotism and service, and of course, generates celebrations with loved ones.

For readers of the Bible, they will see that freedom is a divinely inspired concept that runs across generations and geographies.

In the Old Testament, we see Yahweh bringing freedom, such as with the great exodus of the Israelite people from Egyptian bondage (as well as other times of deliverance from their oppressors).

We also see the giving of express instructions for the people of God to pass along that same liberation to free their slaves every seven years (Exodus 21:2).

Later, with the arrival of Jesus of Nazareth and onward, we see that sense of freedom embodied in Christ’s earthly ministry as referenced above but then we see that liberating spirit passed on to his followers.

People of faith in our country have the great fortune of being doubly surrounded by the significance of freedom. We live in a nation whose origins are rooted in freedom while proclaiming faith in a Lord whose sole mission is to bring freedom.

That abundance of liberation can lead to changed engagement with the surrounding environment. For example, servants of a God who values freedom can and should be akin to celebrating freedom when anyone achieves it, be that the historical celebration of freed black Americans 200 years ago, or the one day hoped for freedom of hostages in the Hamas/Israeli conflict.

But the nature of the freedom Jesus proclaims in his mission statement includes, but also goes beyond just the liberation from earthly oppressors. It is a wholistic and complete freedom. It is this kind of freedom that Christ expects his followers to be proponents of in their living also.

This God-given freedom is not an excuse to do what one wants, in particular evil (1 Peter 2:16), but it is a responsibility to use the privileges that come with freedom to seek the good of all those we come into contact with, especially those who may not be able to pursue this kind of liberation for themselves.

The Apostle Paul captured this sentiment nicely in his letter to his friends in Galatia writing, “For you have been called to live in freedom, my brothers and sisters. But don’t use your freedom to satisfy your sinful nature. Instead, use your freedom to serve one another in love” (Gal 5:13).

We are blessed to live in an earthly country that lifts up freedom, liberty and democracy. Hopefully, we have celebrated accordingly.

However, as citizens of the Heavenly Kingdom, we are obligated to both know Christ’s freedom and to be advocates for that kind of freedom for all.

May we be challenged to be people who love our freedom, live into our freedom, and lead with a true sense of God-given freedom.

Rev. Joshua K. Owens serves as the Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church in historic downtown Lumberton, NC.

