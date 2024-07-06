Woman charged in fatal shooting

RED SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Heather Lynn Talley, 37, of Red Springs was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators in connection to the death of Nicholas Delane Jones, 21, of Shannon.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 300 block of Dixie Drive outside of Red Springs at about 12:08 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, Jones was found suffering from a gunshot wound and died from his injuries shortly after.

Talley is in custody at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a secure bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,’ according to a statement on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Fairmont man arrested in Lumberton Wiregrass Road killing

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators said they have made an arrest in the June 27 homicide near Lumberton.

According to a report provided to the Robesonian on Wednesday, Shyheim Devonte Alford, 24, of Fairmont was arrested on Tuesday and charged with First Degree Murder, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with a Minor Present.

The charges are connected to the death of Terry Leach Jr., 23, of Lumberton.

At about 5:30 p.m. on June 27, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1300 block of Wiregrass Road, Lumberton after a shooting, according to the Robes County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Leach Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived and died from his injuries soon after, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alford was arrested and is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case and Lumberton Police and Fairmont Police departments are assisting with the investigation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Three injured in shooting Wednesday

RED SPRINGS — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a report of multiple people shot at about 2:33 p.m. Tuesday on New Mexico Drive outside of Red Springs. Three injured shooting victims were taken to undisclosed hospitals for treatment. “The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening,” according to a Sheriff’s Office statement. ‘Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 910-671-3170 or send email to [email protected].

