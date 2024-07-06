Mark McKinney & Co, Rob Cole and Zach Deese play during the Summer Jam Outdoor Concert Thursday at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Town of Pembroke held its free Summer Jam concert at the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park to celebrate the 4th of July.

Miss Lumbee 2023, Ashtyn Skye Thomas, sang the national anthem at the beginning of the concert. She then thanked the attendees for their support during her time as Miss Lumbee, as her reign will ended on Friday when Miss Lumbee 2024 will be crowned. Thomas sang “God Bless America” before the leading performers came on stage.

Cold water was available for attendees to take.

The performers were Mark McKinney & Co, Robe Cole and Zach Deese, who were all on stage throughout the night. A merchandise booth was set up nearby for those interested. They performed a mix of cover songs and original songs until 11 p.m.

