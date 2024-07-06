LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County welcomes Kimberly Demery as the district’s new K-5 Supervisor.

Demery took on the role effective July 1, 2024, bringing with her 21 years of experience in education and a strong commitment to student success.

Demery most recently served as an academic coach at Pembroke Elementary School. She also has 18 years of experience serving as an educator.

“I truly believe that being an educator isn’t a career but a calling,” Demery said. “It’s a calling that’s very challenging, yet rewarding because we are in the business of changing lives. This is why it’s crucial for all students to receive a high-quality education.”

Demery holds a bachelor’s degree in Birth to Kindergarten and a master’s degree in Reading Education K-12 from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She also holds a National Board Certification in Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood.

Demery’s goals include working collaboratively with the Curriculum and Instruction Team to improve student achievement, providing targeted and ongoing professional development and supporting teachers and principals with implementation of the district’s curriculum.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at [email protected].