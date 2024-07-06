The Robeson County Library asnd the Public Schools of Robeson County are both promoting summer reading initiatives.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Libraries has launched a summer reading program for all ages.

The summer reading program is put on by the Collaborative Library Summer Program (CLSP), and most libraries across the nation participate to encourage their communities to read more.

Since the CLSP began hosting the program in 1987, each year has had a new theme. This year, the theme is adventure stories, with the slogan “The Adventure Begins in Your H0me.”

According to the CLSP, the 2025 theme will be “Color Our World” and focus on books about the arts.

Library-goers who want to participate have different goals depending on age. The goal for adults is three books, and the children’s goal is 600 minutes.

Youth Services Librarian Hugh Alderson said that approximately 350 people have signed up to participate as of the fourth week of the program.

Individuals who complete the goals by July 19 will be given a small gift bag filled with a variety of items.

The summer reading program is also running alongside a variety of events for all ages, such as guest speakers and contests. A complete list of events at each of the libraries in Robeson County can be found at robesoncountylibrary.org/summerreading/.

The library’s program is just one reading program that encourages reading, especially for school age readers.

Books to Read

Just before the last school year ended, Rowland’s Southside-Ashpole Elementary students were given books to read during the summer to help promote literacy and a love for reading.

The books, which were paid for through Innovative Partnership Grant funds, were distributed to all students at the school spanning preschool through grade 5.

“The purpose is to help build home libraries, encourage reading, develop a love for reading in our students, and allow learning to continue during the summer,” said Isabel Jones, the school’s principal. “Reading is the key to learning and we want all of our students reading on grade level.” Book titles included both fiction and nonfiction selections that encourage early readers to explore the world around them. Some titles included “The Snake’s Diary by Little Yellow,” authored by Ella Clarke, “Sea Life” by Dona Herweck Rice and other selections.

Reading “builds vocabulary, promotes independence and self-confidence, supports imagination, stimulates curiosity” and more, according to the Literacy Project.

At the beginning of summer break, The Public Schools of Robeson County pointed parents to information on how to support reading at home following guidelines by the The Literacy Project.

The Literacy Project

“As children we were told that reading is important, and many of us are among the millions of library users, audible subscribers and bookstore shoppers,” according to information on the Literacy Project’s website, pointing to real life examples of reading as children. “Well, like most things, there’s a fiscal angle here. According to Pew Research Center, ‘adults whose annual household income is $30,000 or less are more likely than those living in households earning $75,000 or more a year to be non-book readers.’ In other words, reading is associated with a higher income,” according to the Literacy Project.

But reading is more than a ticket out of poverty.

Literacy Project studies showed that readers tend to be more “empathetic humans” because they view the world from multiple different perspectives thanks to the lens of fiction, the advocacy group states.

Reading both fiction and non-fiction helps us “become stronger communicators, better at speaking and writing,” the group stated. “It’s only natural, therefore, to want to give our children an edge in life by encouraging them to read — “to read well and read profusely.”

NCDPI Ideas

PSRC also pointed parents to resources provided by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, which states on its homepage the following:

“In order to provide continuing support for North Carolina’s youngest readers, The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Office of Early Learning has developed and released ‘Literacy at Home.’” The department’s digital resource “provides literacy activities at each grade level, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. “Families and communities may access this resource for activities that specifically target the literacy skills of phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and oral language. When children grow in each of these foundational areas they are well on their way to becoming proficient readers,” according to information from the department.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].