LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Community Foundation, a North Carolina Community Foundation affiliate, has awarded $17,570 in grants to organizations supporting the local community.

The board of advisors granted the following:

$1,500 to Arrested Potential, Inc. for computer lab and after-school tutorial

$1,000 to Communities in Schools in Robeson County for period kits

$1,000 to Diaper Bank of NC to meet diaper need for low-income families in Robeson County

$1,000 to Lumber River United Way, Inc. for kindergarten readiness in Robeson County

$1,000 to Lumber River United Way, Inc. For Lumbee Indian kindergarten readiness in Robeson County

$2,750 to Lumberton Christian Care Center for general operating support

$1,540 to Museum of Southeast American Indian for the Life by the River project

$1,000 to Red Springs Family & Community Services, Inc. for “Jump To It” jump rope team

$1,000 to Robeson County Arts Council for Make and Take art project

$1,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle for Robeson County Care Fund

$2,780 to St. Pauls Lions Foundation for Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund

$1,000 to St. Pauls Soccer Association for Growing the Game with our underserved communities

$1,000 to Suds of Love Truck for general operating support

“We’re fortunate to have so many organizations that support residents in our community,” said Sandra Oliver, advisory board president of the Robeson County Community Foundation. “We’re privileged to show our support.”

Funds for 2024 grants came from RCCF’s community grantmaking fund and the Frank M. & Betty Fukuda Memorial Fund. Each year, RCCF’s local volunteer advisory board uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to eligible local organizations, including nonprofits, local governments, schools and churches.

Visit nccommunityfoundation.org/robeson to learn more about RCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation. For information about RCCF, contact the eastern region community leadership officer.

Robeson County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members

Advisory board members live and work in Robeson County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Oliver, board members include Dennis Hempstead (vice president), Blake Tyner (secretary/treasurer), Cherry Beasley, Kenny Biggs, John Carter, Sara Hayes, Tim Little, Linda Metzger, Margarete Klinger Morley, Caroline Sumpter and Viv Wayne.

About the North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation brings together generous people and connects them to causes and organizations they care about, with a focus on inspiring lasting and meaningful philanthropy in the state’s rural communities.

With $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains over 1,200 endowments and partners with donors and a network of affiliates in 60 counties to strengthen our state. By stewarding and growing donors’ gifts, NCCF makes a powerful impact through a robust grants and scholarships program, awarding over $270 million since 1988.

For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.