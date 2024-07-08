RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Emma Kaitlyn McBride, who was was last seen on June 9 in the area of East McNeill Drive in Red Springs, according to information obtained by The Robesonian.

McBriden is 16 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, according to Red Spriongs Police.

When she was last seen getting into a red truck at the Roscoe Gas Station in Red Springs, she was wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and white sneakers, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

McBride has a pierced nose septum and a pink heart on her left hand, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts McBride, is asked to contact the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].