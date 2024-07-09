Community meetings will be July 16 and July 30

LUMBERTON – The public is invited to participate in meetings this month in Lumberton and Red Springs to help transportation officials shape a plan for improving roadway safety.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is partnering with local officials, community organizations and law enforcement agencies to create an action plan that would reduce highway deaths and injuries and identify problems and solutions for boosting highway safety.

Officials will be soliciting public input for this plan at these two meetings:

July 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Red Springs Community Center, 122 Cross St., Red Springs

July 30 from 4 to 6 p.m.: Robeson County African American Cultural Center, 123 W. Third St., Lumberton

Each meeting will have a short presentation and offer interactive opportunities for people to share their transportation concerns and ideas for the safety plan.

The meetings are being spearheaded by NCDOT’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Robeson County Vision Zero task force, a grassroots group seeking to reduce highway deaths and promote safer driving habits.

More such community meetings elsewhere in Robeson County are planned for this summer.

The highway safety action plan is expected to be completed by next summer.