RED SPRINGS — A16-year-old is in custody in connection to recent shootings in the Maxton and Red Springs areas, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, but a second suspect remains at large.

The juvenile in custody has been charged with felony conspiracy and attempted murder and is being held at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond, according to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Dawayne Locklear, 30, of Maxton is wanted for four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, three counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and second degree kidnapping, according to information made available Wednesday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on Tuesday to the 500 block of Arthur Road in Red Springs in reference to a report that gunshots were fired into a residence. When deputies arrived, two juveniles were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were treated at an undisclosed medical center and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, investigators found more residences in the areas of Chavis Road, Maxton and Lakewood Drive, Maxton that were also shot into. “The investigation into this case and other shootings are ongoing and more charges are likely,” according to Wednesday’s report from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, which is investigating the case.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office stated that the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Locklear should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170. “Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” stated the Sheriff’s Office in a recent post on social media. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

The Sheriff’s Office also stated that it does not issue or determine bond amounts. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts,” the Sheriff’s Office report stated.

