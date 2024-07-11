LUMBERTON — Kurt Stein of Hope Mills was declared the winner Thursday of the Rock 103 $1,600 Rock Your World Scholarship in a reverse drawing at Robeson Community College.

Stein was one of eight qualifiers present for the competition, and as names were drawn, he became the last person standing, becoming the winner of the scholarship.

“I have twin daughters who are 19, and one of them is going to get the scholarship,” said Stein, who is paying it forward. “I wish I could split it between the two, but we’ll see which one wants to go first.”

Stein said one of his daughters hopes to become a lawyer and the other wants to go into human resources.

“This is a wonderful campus, the people here are super, super polite and it’s a great place to go to college,” stated Stein after winning the scholarship. “I’m an avid Rock 103 listener, and every time a contest comes up, I try to participate in every event… this was a special one, and I thought, you know what, my daughters are of age now and they may go to college and this is the perfect opportunity and I’m just blessed to be a winner.”

“I just want to thank Rock 103 for sponsoring this event, they are an awesome group of folks” Stein added. “I’ve been listening to them for decades.”

The finale featured free pizza and free haircuts from RCC’s Barber students. It was also an opportunity for community members to learn more about Robeson Community College, complete the application, file the FAFSA, and register for upcoming classes that begin on Aug. 15.