RED SPRINGS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that a second suspect has been arrested in connection “to several shootings that recently occurred in the Maxton and Red Springs areas.”

Timothy Dawayne Locklear, 30, of Maxton was arrested Thursday, according to a media release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Locklear is charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, nine counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, three counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and second-degree kidnapping,” Robeson County Sheriff’s Office officials stated.

Locklear is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office statement.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged in connection to the shootings, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile is in custody at the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s report.

On Tuesday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Arthur Road in Red Spring in reference to a residence that was shot into, according to the report.

When deputies arrived, they found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Friday’s report. The two were treated and released at an undisclosed medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, according to the report

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Additionally, according to Friday’s report, The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information about the case(s) is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].