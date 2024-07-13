Are you looking to get outside this summer while helping to develop new fish and wildlife habitats? State wildlife officials plant native aquatic vegetation in reservoirs across the Piedmont they and need your help.

The goal is to improve habitat for sport fishes and other wildlife by establishing self-sustaining native aquatic plant communities. These wetland communities can also help improve water quality, stabilize bank, as well as angler catch rates and enjoyment.

Please contact the project leader listed below to let them know you are interested and what dates you are available. The specific dates within the week may change based on work accomplished, scheduling, number of volunteers, etc.

Volunteers should be prepared to get wet and have fun. This work is performed in the water, up to waist deep. Closed-toed shoes are required because of underwater hazards like stumps and logs.

Habitat projects will be conducted as follows:

July 1-3 Graham-Mebane Lake, Seth Mycko, [email protected]

July 8-12 Oak Hollow/Randleman, Seth Mycko, [email protected]

July 15-19 Tuckertown Reservoir, Troy Thompson, [email protected]

July 23-26 Harris Lake, David Belkoski, [email protected]

July 29 to Aug. 2 Graham-Mebane & Hyco, Seth Mycko, [email protected]

Aug. 6-8 Harris Lake, David Belkoski, [email protected]