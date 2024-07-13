LUMBERTON — According to prepared staement release Friday to The Robesonian, Lumberton Police Department investigators “have been investigating a personal armed robbery that occurred on June 20” in the 100 block of Lee Circle.

On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant at 3650 Meadowview Road, Apartment 14, according to Lumberton Police.

During the search, investigators recovered property stolen during the robbery and a firearm.

Two individuals wanted in connection to the robbery were also taken into custody and charged with the following offenses.

Danielle Nicole Hammonds, 40 of 722 US Hwy 74 West, Lumberton:

2 counts – Robbery with Dangerous Weapon

2 counts – Second Degree Kidnapping

2 counts – Obtain Property False Pretense

2 counts – Attempt to Obtain Property False Pretense

2 counts – Felony Conspiracy

John Mosses McNeill Jr, 24, of 29 Pretty Lane, Lumberton:

2 counts – Robbery with Dangerous Weapon

2 counts – Second Degree Kidnapping

2 counts – Obtain Property False Pretense

2 counts – Attempt to Obtain Property False Pretense

2 counts – Felony Conspiracy

Hammonds and McNeill are in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Investigators are still trying to locate 19-year-old Jacodi Henri-Dion Walters of 2006 Jenkins Road in Fairmont.

Anyone who may have information on the location of Jacodi Walters is asked to contact Sergeant Blake Harrell at 910-671-3845.