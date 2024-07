Meet Ariel. This 6-month old lab mix puppy is available for $40 at the Robeson County SO Animal Protective Services at 255 Landfill Road in Saint Pauls. [email protected]. She is 40 pounds. She is up to date on her vaccines and ready to find her perfect forever home. Find more information by calling 910-827-0397 or go online to https://www.facebook.com/RobesonCountyAnimalProtectiveServices.