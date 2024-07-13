Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater expected to roar with laughter

LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will premiere its new Carolina Comedy Jam on Aug. 2, as well as present a night of silent films and organ music on Aug. 15.

The Carolina Civic Center and The Locals Comedy are proud to announce the first ever Carolina Comedy Jam – a live stand-up comedy night on Aug. 2. This will be an evening of laughs and entertainment with Fayetteville’s own Ace Brown and Bristol Tennessee’s own Bryan Morton.

Ace Brown has performed with comedy legends to include Paul Mooney, Tommy Davidson, Cocoa Brown and Kevin Hart. Ace has performed at the top Comedy Clubs in the nation. As an accomplished actor, Ace has written, starred, and co-directed a web series titled “Risk the Life of Floyd and Sabrina” and “Not To Be Played With”, both can be seen on TUBI.

Bryan Morton has toured with world-class comics including Nate Bargatze, Tim Dillon, Joe Zimmerman, Michael Palascak, and Chris Kattan. Named the funniest in the Tri-Cities, Bryan has been sharing stories to the delight of audiences all over the country about his life as a “down-to-earth, good ol’ boy from East Tennessee, just tryin’ to get by.”

Ticket information is available by contacting the Ticket Office at 910-738-4339

A Night of Silent Film and Organ Music with Mark Andersen, presented Thursday Aug. 15, is a fundraiser for the Robeson County Arts Council.

The theater’s “Mighty Morton” organ is featured during a special evening of new and classic silent film as well as nostalgic tunes performed by local master musician and composer Mark Andersen.

The performance will start out with the screening of the short film “Applecalypse,”which was created by and stars UNC Chapel Hill film department students. The film, which was scored by Andersen, had its premiere recently at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Director Minh Ngo will be on hand to introduce the film and discuss its process.

The musical part of the program will be “The American Songbook” with music by George Gershwin and Cole Porter. The night ends with the silent short “Laughing Gas” starring Charlie Chaplin and also scored by Andersen.

A portion of the ticket sales for this show will benefit the Robeson County Arts Council.

Tickets for these events can be purchased on-line by going to the theater’s web site at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1-5:30 pm Monday through Friday through its administrative offices in the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.

The theater is currently planning its 2024-25 season, and will announce that schedule later this month. For additional information, contact Jonathan Brewington at [email protected].