The derelict structures at Main and Hickory streets in Rowland have been falling apart for more than two decades but will be replaced with new retail space, thanks to funding from the state budget.

ROWLAND — A cluster of derelict eyesores will soon meet the wrecking ball, thanks to Rowland Mayor Robert McDougald the Rowland Town Council and a couple of state legislators.

“The long-term goal is to renovate five buildings,” McDougald told the Robesonian on Friday.

He said a plan had been in the works for several years prior when the owner of the buildings failed to keep up on maintenance. “When the repairs became too costly, he walked away,” McDougald said. “Now 25 years later, they have become what they look like now.”

The roofs on the brick structures have all caved in, which has in turn allowed the weather to collapse most of the interior walls. On Tuesday, town council members approved a bid for the demolition work to be done on two of the builds, both of which face Main Street, a major artery for anyone traveling on Highways 501 or 301.

McDougald said his vision is that “this could be a good place for people to stop and rest.”

Once demolition is complete, new construction will begin on the property with the idea that someone will want to locate in the new site.

Funding for the project is budgeted for $500,000, which comes from a state budget allocation championed by State Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Dist. 47 (Robeson County), and State Sen. Danny Britt, R- Dist. 24, (Hoke, Robeson and Scotland counties)

McDougald said, once the initial project is completed, he hopes to return to the state to secure additional funding for more improvement projects.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].