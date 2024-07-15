Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is helped off the stage at a campaign event on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This weekend, our nation witnessed a truly horrific and shocking event.

At a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a would-be assassin fired on Former President Donald Trump as he spoke to the crowd.

A bullet hit his ear, leaving him bloodied, and by the grace of God, Mr. Trump is alive.

Tragically, the shooter killed a bystander attending the rally, Corey Comperatore. He died as a hero, diving on his family to shield them from gunfire. He was a former fire chief, husband, and father to two daughters, devoted to his family and country.

He represents the best of America. We pray for his family and friends, and for the recovery of the other rally attendees who were shot.

This heinous act of political violence must be condemned by all.

The increasing demonization of Mr. Trump from the political left must stop. My prayers are with Mr. Trump, the Comperatore family, and the victims of the assassination attempt. I’m grateful for the law enforcement officers and first responders who put themselves in harm’s way.

The House will conduct an immediate and thorough investigation of the attempted assassination. The American people deserve to know what happened, and the security lapses that presaged this must be remedied.

I will continue to update you via social media and my newsletter. In the meantime, I hope that you join me in prayer.

___

___

