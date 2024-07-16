LUMBERTON — National politics took center stage Saturday as former President Donald Trump rose from a circle of security pumping his fist in the air, blood running from an apparent head wound from a sniper’s bullet.

Robeson County’s U.S. representatives were quick to both condemn the event and call for prayers for both Trump and the family of Corey Comperatore, a bystander who dove to cover family members when shots rang out at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“A bullet hit his ear, leaving him bloodied, and by the grace of God, Mr. Trump is alive, said U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-North Carolina’s 8th District. “Tragically, the shooter killed a bystander attending the rally, Corey Comperatore. He died as a hero, diving on his family to shield them from gunfire. He was a former fire chief, husband, and father to two daughters, devoted to his family and country. “He (Comperatore) represents the best of America,” Bishop said. “We pray for his family and friends, and for the recovery of the other rally attendees who were shot. “This heinous act of political violence must be condemned by all,” Bishop said.

Find Bishop’s full report in today’s Robesonian.

U.S. Rep Richard Hudson, R-NC 9th District. Called for peace and answers

“Renee and I are praying for President Donald Trump and everyone at the campaign rally, and we thank the brave law enforcement for their swift action. Political violence like this is anti-American.”

Likewise David Rouzer, R-NC 7th District, called for peace and answers.

“Saturday we witnessed evil in its rawest form — the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Rouzer told the Robesonian. “By the grace of God, he was not killed. “Violence of any type, for any reason, is unacceptable and reprehensible and must be condemned, Rouzer said. “My prayers are with all who were at the rally — particularly those who were injured and the family of [Corey Comperatore] who was tragically killed. “Under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, former President Trump exhibited the determination, strength, and defiant attitude shared by so many who have come before us who have made this country great. May God continue to protect him and his family.”

On Monday, assassination talked continued at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, according to the following news reports from the Associated Press

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison zeroed in on security at the RNC in an on-the-street interview Tuesday morning near Fiserv Forum.

“Security is an important theme of this convention,” said Hutchinson, who in January suspended his campaign for the Republican nomination for president. “It’s important to Americans, and with the assassination attempt last week security becomes more important for public officials, but it’s also important as former President Trump said to diminish the harshness of the rhetoric and hopefully can bring people together.”

Hutchinson acknowledged that Saturday’s assassination attempt was a galvanizing moment.

“Whenever you look at the strength of Donald Trump as he rose from that attack it signaled ‘I’m here’ and we’re going to continue and not let democracy be defeated,” Hutchinson said. “That’s America. That’s iconic for America and you can’t help but contrast that with the debate performance of incumbent Joe Biden.”

The director of the Secret Service shed more light on the shooting at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, telling ABC News Monday night that reports that the shooter had been noticed by people in the area and local authorities before climbing on the roof where he took the shots took place in a “very short period of time.”

“Seeking that person out, finding them, identifying them, and eventually neutralizing them took place in a very short period of time, and it makes it very difficult,” Kim Cheatle said during an interview Monday with ABC News.

Cheatle described the role local law enforcement played in securing the event, saying that the “Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter.”

And, she said, the service had assistance from local authorities “for the outer perimeter.”

“There was local police in that building — there was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building,” she said.

As reactions to the shooting played out through Tuesday, it appeared the call for unity may have fallen on deaf ears.

Some Republicans at the RNC — including vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance — quickly blamed Biden and fellow Democrats for portraying Trump as a threat to democracy. On Facebook, Alabama’s GOP lieutenant governor, Will Ainsworth, held “the radical left” responsible and said its agenda attacks Christianity and is “evil incarnate.”