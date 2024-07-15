The Fairmont High School FCCLA Hospitality and Tourism Team and Event Management Team secured a 3rd place finish during the competition held at the National Leadership Conference.

Fairmont High School FCCLA members pose for a photo and point to FHS FCCLA Adviser Jean Heubach during their trip to Seattle, Washington.

SEATTLE—Fairmont High School students secured a top spot in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Nationals, which were recently held in Seattle, Washington.

Fairmont High School’s FCCLA Hospitality and Tourism Team and Event Management Team secured a third-place finish during the competition at the National Leadership Conference, held June 29 to July 3, 2024. The teams qualified for nationals after the Hospitality and Tourism Team took second place and the Event Management Team took third place at the state-level competition.

“I have some great students, and I am so proud of them for coming in third place out of more than 8,000 attendees,” said Jean Heubach, the FCCLA adviser. “Our mission for this coming year is to be the best we can be and win first place at nationals in 2025!”

The conference allowed qualifying students across the country to compete in various competitions, hone their leadership skills and network with others.

The FCCLA website stated, “Centered around the theme, The Ultimate Journey, this conference highlighted how FCCLA offers incredible prospects for growth to its members and advisers through Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education. By exploring career opportunities and instilling real-world skills, advocacy, and service, FCCLA empowers its members to make an impact that will guide them on their journeys throughout their lives.”

“Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students in Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) education in public and private schools through grade 12,” the website reads in part.

FHS FCCLA students shared words of excitement about their experience competing at the national level.

“Overall, Seattle was an incredible experience that I’ll always remember,” FHS FCCLA President William Bethea said. “We ended up making some new friends from other schools who were also on the trip, and we had a blast together.”

FHS FCCLA Photographer Alicea MacHenry reflected on the experience of trying new eateries and exploring Seattle when the team was not competing.

“There were so many cool and wonderful things to see including, art, people, and structures in Seattle. The convention consisted of many events such as fashion shows, speeches, awards, and many other things. One of my favorite things was the fashion show. It was so cool seeing how talented, creative, and beautiful designs were,” MacHenry said.

“But most of all, my favorite part was getting to know everybody there which was such an honor; everybody was so nice I felt so safe and at home when I was there. Being a part of FCCLA has been the ultimate journey!” MacHenry added.

FHS FCCLA Member Xavier McNeill also spoke about the importance of the club and what he learned as a result of the trip.

“I joined FCCLA knowing only half of what it was about but now I truly understand the reason FCCLA was established,” McNeill said.

“I was indecisive about going because it was so far and I’d never flown before but other peers encouraged me to go so I did. My experience there was great, the city was huge and beautiful but most of all I’ve experienced seeing how much FCCLA is another family, on this trip. The care and compassion each adviser had, the kindness the other chapter members showed, it all felt like real family,” McNeill added.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson congratulated students for their recognition at the national level.

“We are so proud of our students for their talents and dedication recognized at the national level. Opportunities that clubs like the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America give students to network and grow as leaders are vital in the education process. I hope that more students will take advantage of these opportunities and that our Fairmont High School FCCLA members know they can and will achieve greatness with hard work and determination. Congratulations, students,” Dr. Williamson said.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer at. Reach her by email at jessica.sealey@robeson.k12.nc.us.