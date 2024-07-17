COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Boot Camp – Summer Theater: 1-6 p.m. July 17 — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is presenting Summer Theater Boot Camp.m The camp is open to ages 8-16. For detailed information, contact the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater website page: https://carolinaciviccenter.com/.

Summer Ready 2024 — Adventure Begins at Your Library: The Robeson County Public Libray’s Summer Reading program runs through July 19. For more information, send email to [email protected]. Carolinas

Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown only in Robeson County. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday through November.

Planetarium – Moon: The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center is presenting a program about the Moon. The programs are free and open to the public and reservations are required. Program times are 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 18. Call 910-671-6000, ext. 3382 to make reservations.

Form & Fiber Exhibition: The Robeson County Arts Council if featuring the exhibition Form & Fiber. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 18. The exhibition explores art made from fabric, yarn and other fibers. Clay, wood, metal, paper, glass, leather and other materials are included in the exhibition. The Robeson County Arts Council, 402 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, is open to the public each Tuesday and Thursday

Strike at the Wind – Outdoor Drama: Strike at the Wind! has been a vital part of the Lumbee Tribe’s culture since 1976. The play tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. It chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, who led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother.

The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. July 18 at the historical Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center located at 628 Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton. Tickets are available by visiting the box office of Givens Performing Arts Center, Call 910-521-6361 to purchase online.

Sean Mills music: Enjoy the sounds of Sean Mills 7-10 p.m. at Your Pie Pizza.

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 ad every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.

Christmas In July – Humane Society: This event will take place 8:30-11:30 a.m. on July 20 at th4 Food Lion at 24710 Roberts Ave. Lumberton. Supplies are needed for the care of local animals. Doors are open at the Humane Society for donations. Monetary donations are appreciated, also.

Musician Ethan Hanson: Don’t miss Ethan Hanson’s performance 7-10 p.m. July 25 at Your Pie Pizza, 5130 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Summer Living: The Robeson Art Guild is hosting “Summer Living,” an exhibition of art works by local artists, expressing interpretations of summertime in our community 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Guild House itself has an interesting story. It’s a calming atmosphere to experience. The Guild House is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The exhibition closes Sept. 12.

ONGOING

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Send your community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard by email at [email protected].