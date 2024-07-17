LUMBERTON — Warrants have been issued for the suspect in the Thursday shooting at Fresh Foods IGA in downtown Lumberton, according to Lumberton Police.

Quamek Townsend, 23, of Fairmont is wanted for the following offenses:

Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging A Weapon Into Occupied Property and Discharge Firearm In City Limits, according to Lumberton Police.

On Thursday at about 9 p.m., Lumberton Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1000 block of North Pine Street, according to Lumberton Police. When officers arrived they learned that the shooting had taken place in the parking lot of Fresh Foods IGA supermarket, according to a statement released to the Robesonian.

Investigating officers learned a that a 21-year-old Lumberton resident had been struck in the leg by the gunfire and had driven herself to a local hospital, according to Lumberton Police.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Korey Hooker at 910-671-3845.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].