Mike McIntyre, Ward and Smith’s Senior Advisor for Government Relations and Economic Development, received the prestigious H. Brent McKnight Renaissance Lawyer Award on June 21 at the North Carolina Bar Association’s (NCBA) 2024 Annual Meeting in Charlotte.

The Award honors an attorney who embodies the qualities of professionalism, civility, personal integrity, the pursuit of excellence, enthusiasm for intellectual achievement, and service to the community and the profession as a “Renaissance Lawyer.” It was established in memory of the late Judge H. Brent McKnight, who served with distinction in the Western District of North Carolina in the U.S. District Court.

Reflecting these qualities, McIntyre’s expansive career includes nearly two decades of service in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he fervently advocated for rural and coastal communities, military bases, and economic development, among other causes. His efforts to recognize the Lumbee Tribe and pass crucial legislation like the tobacco buyout provided vital support to agriculture and our nation’s armed forces.

Beyond his legislative achievements, McIntyre collaborated with the NCBA to develop the Youth Leadership Challenge program, providing opportunities for civic engagement and community leadership to middle and high school students. A Morehead Scholar, he also established a mentoring program at his alma mater through the UNC Christian Legal Society and N.C. Study Center called the McIntyre-Whichard Legal Fellows Program. Initially starting at UNC-Chapel Hill, the program expanded to N.C. Central and Campbell Law Schools this year.

This commitment to nurturing future leaders is rooted in McIntyre’s lifelong dedication to service. He has been active in community, church, civic, and professional endeavors throughout his life, from his growing up and living in Lumberton to his current work in the Triangle, where he and his wife, Dee, live near Chapel Hill.

In recognition of these diverse achievements, Gill Beck, Chair of the NCBA Professionalism Committee, presented McIntyre with the award, praising his dedication and impact.

“Over his long and distinguished career, Mr. McIntyre has embodied the values and attributes of a Renaissance Lawyer. From being a Shakespearean actor in a children’s arts fundraiser to preserving our beaches. From coaching youth sports teams to cofounding Caucuses on Capitol Hill for the Special Forces, for Responsible Fatherhood and for Prayer, from promoting Scottish literature to winning several national awards while serving in U.S. Congress, Mike McIntyre embodies what is best about North Carolina Lawyers and serves as an example for North Carolina lawyers to emulate and aspire to.”

Reflecting on this honor, Mike McIntyre shared his gratitude:

“I have been blessed to serve North Carolina in various capacities throughout my career. It is truly an honor to receive this award named after Judge McKnight, whose legacy of professionalism and service continues to inspire us all.”

McIntyre’s extensive contributions have also earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Chief Justice I. Beverly Lake, Jr. Award for Distinguished Public Service from the North Carolina Bar Association, the Liberty Bell Award for promoting civic engagement and strengthening democracy, the State Bar’s Distinguished Service Award, the Distinguished Public Service Award from the U.S. Secretary of the Navy for his exceptional leadership on behalf of the Navy and Marine Corps, and the International Association of Personnel in Employment Security’s Public Policy Award for promoting jobs and workforce development.