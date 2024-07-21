LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College recently held several graduations, completion ceremonies, and pinning ceremonies for its continuing education programs this summer, including Manicurist, Massage Therapy and Truck Driving.
These students completed short-term training at RCC and have received a certificate of completion. The manicurist and massage therapy graduates will continue in studying for the State Board examinations to become licensed in their field. The Truck Driving Academy students successfully passed their licensure exams and are now have a commercial driver’s license and can gain employment in the transportation industry.
To learn more about the continuing education and short-term training programs available, please visit www.robeson.edu/coned.
Manicurist graduates
Lilian Bonilla
Farren Carmichael
Nora Carrillo
Tiffany Chavez
Syria Galbreath
Saydie Garcia
Sara Ham
Miranda Hammonds
Samantha Hardin
Julia Jacobs
Chenoa Jones
Deidra Locklear
Jayden Locklear
Tiffany Love
Crystal Lozano
Nadia Lucero
DeMitrice McNeil
Zykia McDonald
India McQueen
Brianna Mendoza
Angelique Morales
Ashanti Rodriguez
Chylon Scott
Massage Therapy Graduates
Breanna Burnett
Katlyn Lenik
Faith Strickland
Hanna Vest
Truck Driving CDL Academy
Henry Buie
Jamal Davis
Anton Deulin
Woodrow Dial
Myrina Edwards
Rubin Elder
Terry Evans
Lakeia Freeman
Kayla Gerald
Adam Gore (Not Pictured)
Marquise Griffith
Brad Hammonds
Nadiyah Hawkins
Bernis Holmes
Anthony Jones
Chris Jones
Janiesa Lesane
Virgil Lesane
Warren Lewis
Jeremy Lindsey
Channing Locklear
Christopher Locklear
Jordan Locklear
Geovanna McCollum
Tony McIver
Trevon McKoy (Not Pictured)
Adie Oxendine
Makenzie Oxendine
Forrest Putnam
Keith Ricketts
Mikeal Scippio
Ezekiel Thompson
Preston Turner
Javiar Villagomez
Charles Wester
Er’mon Williams
B to A Truck Driving Class Graduates
Crystal Jacobs
Cedric Ballard
Damian Oxendine
Mickey Locklear
Destiny Ballard
David Johnson