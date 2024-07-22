LUMBERTON, NC – Stephanie McNeill, the health science enrollment coordinator for Robeson Community College recently graduated from the North Carolina Community College System Advising Leadership Academy. It’s an honor that only a select few state employees ever get a chance to do.

“The fact that someone recommended me to be a part of the academy, that was the biggest thing,” stated Stephanie McNeill. “It was a great opportunity; it was very nice and pleasant experience.”

During the academy, McNeill traveled to different community colleges.

“We went to Richmond Community College, Edgecombe Community College, and Caldwell Community College,” McNeill said. “We also had two virtual conferences.”

