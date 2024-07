Brooke Johnson of Fairmont (back row, third from left) was among the Central Carolina Community College’s Dental Assisting Class of 2024, to earn her dental assistance pin.

The Central Carolina Community College Dental Assisting Class of 2024 held its pinning ceremony on Thursday.

Class members – with home towns listed — are pictured, left to right:

first row, Anaston Starr (Cameron), Alexis Muggli (Pinehurst), Brittany Ledbetter (Erwin), Amber Hutchinson (Linden), and Virginia Hutchins (Lillington);

Second row, Katelynn Butner (Cameron), Natalie Borge (Carthage), Angelina Bonilla (Sanford), Alysha Gatto (Lillington), Melissa Hayden (Dunn), and Sara Hughes (Sanford);

Third row, Megan Plotts (Snow Camp), Maddie Wester (Lillington), Brooke Johnson (Fairmont), Savannah Bowman (Ramseur), Karime Zavala (Angier), and Haley Williams (New Hill). For more information on the CCCC Dental programs, visit www.cccc.edu/dental.