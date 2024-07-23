LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s office introduced its newest deputy Tuesday, according to a statement released to the Robesonian.

On Tuesday Sheriff Burnis Wilkins welcomed newly sworn Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremiah Isaiah Hunt to the force.

“Proudly joining Deputy Hunt in [Monday’s] swearing-in ceremony was his father, 1st Sgt. Garrett Hunt, a longtime employee of the sheriff’s office,” Wilkins stated.

Deputy Hunt, following in his father’s footsteps, is also Robeson County’s youngest sworn law enforcement officer, having turned 20 last month, according to the sheriff’s office statement.

Deputy Hunt began Basic Law Enforcement Training at Robeson Community College at 19 and was required to wait until his 20th birthday to take the state-required exam, according to Monday’s statement.

“Achieving this milestone was a great birthday gift for him and his family,” Wilkins stated. “Congratulations, Deputy Hunt, and welcome to our team. Thank you to all of the family and friends who attended [Mondy’s] ceremony.