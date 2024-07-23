WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) led over 80 of their colleagues in a bicameral letter to U.S. Army Secretary, Christine Wormuth, demanding answers and transparency regarding social media reports that anti-terrorism training conducted at Fort Liberty labels pro-life organizations as “terrorists.”

The lawmakers wrote, “Smearing Pro-Life Americans is despicable and emblematic of the ongoing politicization of the military under the Biden-Harris administration.”

“The American public expects the Department of Defense and its personnel to defend the homeland from actual terrorists, not Americans who seek protections for children in the womb. Labeling Pro-Life organizations as threats challenges servicemembers’ moral obligation to defend and protect even the smallest among us,” the lawmakers continued. “It is no wonder that the Army is struggling to recruit young men and women to join its ranks when it appears the service attacks their values and promotes a woke agenda rather than improving readiness and lethality.”

“While Ft. Liberty’s statement asserts that the slides “do not reflect the views of the …the U.S. Army or the Department of Defense”, the American people are rightfully concerned that training of this kind is being disseminated in the first place and possibly at other military installations. The American people deserve to be assured that these slides truly do not reflect the Army’s views, that a full investigation will be conducted, and that the offending employee will be properly held accountable,” the lawmakers concluded.

In addition to Representative Hudson and Senator Budd, the letter was also signed by Representatives Robert Aderholt (R-AL), Brian Babin (R-TX), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Jim Banks (R-IN), Aaron Bean (R-FL), Jack Bergman (R-MI), Stephanie Bice (R-OK), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Ben Cline (R-VA), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Chuck Edwards (R-NC), Mike Ezell (R-MS), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Michelle Fischbach (R-MN), Russ Fulcher (R-ID), Russell Fry (R-SC), Lance Gooden (R-TX), Mark Green (R-TN), Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Michael Guest (R-MS), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Jen Kiggans (R-VA), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Barry Loudermilk (R-GA), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Patrick McHenry (R-NC), John Moolenaar (R-MI), Barry Moore (R-AL), Blake Moore (R-UT), Nathanial Moran (R-TX), Greg Murphy (R-NC), Andrew Ogles (R-TN), Gary Palmer (R-AL), Greg Pence (R-IN), August Pfluger (R-TX), Bill Posey (R-FL), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), John Rose (R-TN), David Rouzer (R-NC), Chip Roy (R-TX), Keith Self (R-TX), Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Greg Steube (R-FL), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), Glenn Thompson (R-PA), Tim Walberg (R-MI), Michael Waltz (R-FL), Randy Weber (R-TX), Daniel Webster (R-FL), Roger Williams (R-TX), Rudy Yakym (R-IN); and Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Mike Braun (R-IN), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-M), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Jim Risch (R-ID), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Todd Young (R-IN).

Supporting organizations include: Catholic Vote, National Right to Life Committee, Family Research Council, Americans United for Life, Concerned Women for America, Students for Life Action, SBA Pro-Life America, Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, and ACLJ Action.