The new principal of Elizabethtown Middle School Bobby Godwin has arrived, hoping to foster new growth and new heights for the school and its students.

Bobby Godwin has been announced as the new principal for Elizabethtown Middle in the Bladen County school district. Godwin originally comes from the Columbus County school district where he attended school as a child growing up. Godwin has spent the past few years as the athletic director and assistant principal for East Columbus High School. There, he led the school’s athletic team, The Gators, to many victories.

Godwin’s arrival to the school comes after the decision to move Dr. Peggy Hester from West Bladen to Elizabethtown Middle School which received much pushback from the county. Multiple protests were organized in an effort to keep Dr. Hester at West Bladen due to her popularity with students and parents.

“Dr. Hester provides consistency at West Bladen. I have seen it myself as I have had one child graduate with Dr. Hester at West Bladen and another graduating there next year,” said one parent regarding the original decision to move Dr. Hester. “Whether it be her just standing there speaking to the students every day, those students see that. They see that consistency. There are rules passed by the school board that are for all of Bladen County Schools. Whether it just be backpacks, dress codes, whatever. I just want to voice my opinion and say Dr. Hester provides those things for West Bladen. As a parent, I want my child to graduate with that consistency, with Dr. Hester there.”

Reportedly, Dr. Hester turned down the role at Elizabethtown Middle School for a school in Columbus County.

Godwin’s career started from his humble beginnings as a football player for West Columbus in the nineties. After graduating from the school in 1999, he went on to attend Methodist University, where he played football for two seasons until he transferred to the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. At UNCP, he worked toward a degree in Physical Education. After graduating however, Godwin chose to work as a stockbroker for the next six years. This is where Godwin’s passion for the business industry began to grow. Over the next few years, Godwin earned his MBA, a degree in business administration, and taught many business classes around Columbus County. He then began teaching business classes in Columbus County Schools before earning a second master’s degree in school administration. He then became the assistant principal and athletic director for East Columbus High School, where he has spent the last six years in the role.

Godwin hopes that he will be a beacon in the dark for kids in the Bladen County school system. In a time when kids need as much support as possible, Godwin wants to let the kids and citizens of Bladen County know that he is here for us.

“I have been dedicated to education for 15 years, beginning as a business teacher for the first nine years of my career and then serving as an assistant principal and athletic director for the past six years,” Godwin said. “As principal of Elizabeth Middle School, I look forward to working with our community and families to ensure our students receive the support they need to succeed. I believe that by establishing a collaborative environment where the efforts of our teachers and staff are combined with community and family involvement, we will see significant academic growth. While I have only been in this role a short while, I’ve already had the pleasure of meeting many of the merchants and community members. This is a community that takes pride in its school and its history, and together we have the opportunity to help our students be successful.”

In response to Godwin’s arrival at the Bladen County school district, the district Superintendent, Dr. Jason Alexander released a statement.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Godwin as the new principal of Elizabethtown Middle School,” said Superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson. “His experience and strong leadership skills will only enhance our school community. We are confident his commitment to educational excellence will inspire students and staff.”

Students and their families are invited to come and meet Mr. Godwin whenever they get a chance. He is available to meet in his office Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:30-4:30. The school will also be holding a “Meet the Principal” barbeque on August 1st starting at 11am. The barbeque is open to all students’ families and staff members to come and meet the new principal. Hot dogs and refreshments will be served.

If you would like to get in touch with Mr. Godwin you can call the school at 910 862 4071. Godwin can also be reached via email at [email protected].