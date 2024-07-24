Farmers Market: The Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown only in Robeson County. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday through November.

Form & Fiber Exhibition: The Robeson County Arts Council if featuring the exhibition Form & Fiber. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during business hours. The exhibition explores art made from fabric, yarn and other fibers. Clay, wood, metal, paper, glass, leather and other materials are included in the exhibition. The Robeson County Arts Council, 402 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, is open to the public each Tuesday and Thursday

Strike at the Wind – Outdoor Drama: Strike at the Wind! has been a vital part of the Lumbee Tribe’s culture since 1976. The play tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865. It chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie, who led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. The play will be performed 6:30 p.m. July 20-27 at the historical Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center located at 628 Terry Sanford Drive, Maxton, NC 28364. Visit the box office of Givens Performing Arts Center for purchasing tickets in person or call 910-521-6361 to purchase online.

Children’s Art Workshops: The Robeson Art Guild and CAM Raleigh are offering multi-media youth workshops 10 a.m. to noon July 27. The workshops are free but registration is required. Two workshops are offered. View the details and registration link on the RAG weblink listed below. The workshops are free and supplies are included. Call 910-816-7481 for more information.

Open Mic Night- 219 Elm: Each Tuesday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night in “The Alley”! Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Tuesday nights.

Planetarium – Earth: The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center is presenting a program on the “Earth” on July 30. The program is free and open to the public. Two programs are offered each day, 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Reservations are required as space is limited. Please call 910-671-6000, ext. 3382 to make reservations. All programs are located at the old cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave St. Lumberton, NC.

Charly Lowry: Join Charly Lowry at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Your Pie Pizza Restaurant for a musical show.

Summer Living – RAG: Robeson Art Guild is opening a “Summer Living” exhibit at the Guild House. You are invited to a reception at 6:30-8 p.m.to view the exhibition and meet some of the artists. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be available for viewing each Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 12. Visit the Robeson Guild House and “enjoy their warm hospitality.”

ONGOING

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 ad every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.

