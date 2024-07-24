MAXTON — Strike at the Wind! continues this week at the Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center with three more shows scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The play premiered on July 18 to large crowds at the amphitheater, which has undergone significant upgrades, including new stadium seating, walkways, lighting and a stage.

Play director Jonathan Drahos is passionate about continuing a tradition that has been deeply rooted in the local community for nearly five decades. The legendary play chronicles the life of Henry Berry Lowrie.

“It’s a beautiful play about a legendary figure in the Lumbee community,” said Dr. Drahos, professor and director of the Theatre Program at UNC Pembroke. “This year, we are focusing on a celebration of cultural collaboration. It’s a celebration that brings people from all races and creeds together like Henry did with his band of brothers and sisters.

“Strike at the Wind! reflects an evolution of culture and a renaissance of this idea of collaboration with the Lumbee Tribe. The play celebrates this spirit of one. A spirit of marginalized cultures coming together for a righteous cause,” Drahos said.

Strike at the Wind!, written by Randolph Umberger and one of the longest-running outdoor dramas in the state, tells the story of the Lowrie War in 1865 when Henry Berry Lowrie led a band of men in a seven-year battle against those he believed killed his father and brother. The play debuted in 1976.

The play returned to sold-out crowds in 2017 after a 10-year hiatus, thanks to the collaborative efforts of UNCP, the Lumbee Tribe and the community.

Tribal Chairman John Lowery, the great-great-great-grandson of Henry Berry Lowrie, said the play holds a special place in his heart because it portrays several family members.

“We look forward to partnering again with UNCP as we begin another Strike at the Wind! production! As we work to update the amphitheater, we look forward to welcoming the community and our friends from across the nation to see this wonderful play,” Lowery said.

Billy Oxendine, a graduate of UNCP’s theatre program, is returning to the lead role of Henry. A veteran of the stage and third-year graduate student at the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York, Oxendine takes the iconic leading role seriously.

“It’s always an honor to play Henry,” Oxendine said. “It’s something I never take for granted. I can feel the weight of this role because Henry and his story resonates with many people. I appreciate this challenge each year; I try to discover something new about Henry that I can bring out on stage.”

The 30-member ensemble––the largest in recent memory––features a mix of veteran actors, UNCP theatre program students, alumni and community members like Audrey Hunt, the longest-running cast member. Oxendine isn’t the only cast member continuing his academic pursuits in acting. UNCP graduate Jamonte Madison, who is returning to play Shoemaker John, attends The Juilliard School.

Hunt, also a UNCP alumnae, first joined the cast in 2004. She’s well-known for her portrayal of Aunt Mary. She enjoys the camaraderie but, more importantly, feels strongly about keeping the story alive.

“This is part of our history and our identity,” said Hunt, a member of the Lumbee Tribe. “This is what our ancestors went through. These are real people who have family members who are still here, so we must keep people coming to the show. It’s something that everyone needs to experience.”

The play begins at 7:30 p.m. each night. Pre-show entertainment, featuring local gospel groups, will begin at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6. General admission is $10. For tickets, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call the GPAC Ticket Office at 910-521-6361.