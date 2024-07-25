MAXTON — A man is in custody after deputies found him sitting in a vehicle wanted by law enforcement in South Carolina.

On Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an address in the 2000 block of Red Hill Road in Maxton in reference to the suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, deputies found Christian Samuel Stephens, 23, of Maxton inside of the vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office During the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, prescription medication, suboxone strips, marijuana, U.S. Currency and drug paraphernalia was located and seized, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephens was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephens was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement and Patrol Divisions investigated the case. Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email [email protected]. “Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a statement posted on social media by the Sheriff’s Office.

“The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally the statement said the Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.