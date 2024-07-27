LUMBERTON — Groove into saving lives this school year at Robeson Community College by giving blood on Aug. 20.

The blood drive with The Blood Connections will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind Building 6, which is on the west side of the campus.

“Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives, and in the time it takes you to read this article, eight people in the United States will have needed a blood transfusion and or platelets, accordibng to informationfrom the The Blood Connection. That ‘someone’ could be you or someone you love, as approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.”

Demand for blood continues to rise across North Carolina, and the supply of blood inventory historically runs low during the summer months as people vacation and travel, according to the agency. Blood supply levels continue to remain at a critical stage in Robeson County and donors are greatly needed to ensure an adequate reserve of blood is available, according to the agency.

All donors will receive a $50 e-gift card and donations.