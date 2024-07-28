WASHINGTON, DC – Today, under the leadership of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO-06) and Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee Chairman David Rouzer (R-NC-07), the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2024. This legislation authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Civil Works Program for projects to improve the nation’s ports and harbors, inland waterway navigation, flood and storm protection, and other aspects of our water resources infrastructure. As Chairman of the Subcommittee, Rouzer played a key role in drafting this legislation. The package now awaits a vote in the full House.

“The Water Resources Development Act of 2024 is the culmination of months of hard work by Members of Congress, staff, and stakeholders across the country,” said Chairman Rouzer. “This bipartisan legislative package improves our nation’s ports and harbors and inland navigation networks, strengthens U.S. and international commerce, and will help improve protection of communities during national disasters. The provisions of this bill touch every aspect of our water resources across the country, positively impacting the very way of life for every American. I look forward to its passage on the House Floor in the coming weeks.”

Background

With more than 1,900 requests from Members and stakeholders, WRDA 2024authorizes 160 new feasibility studies for locally proposed projects and 12 projects which have been thoroughly reviewed by the Corps and have culminated in a final report to Congress with approval by the Chief of Engineers or the Director of Civil Works

As amended today, WRDA also reauthorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) National Dam Safety Program through 2028 and makes changes to strengthen the High Hazard Potential Dam program, including requiring rehabilitated dams are maintained and appropriate floodplain management plans are in place.

Furthermore, the bill makes commonsense Corps reforms to empower the non-federal project sponsors, increase project transparency, and improve project delivery. Provisions in WRDA will strengthen existing alternative delivery processes and create similar alternative delivery methods within the continuing authorities program (CAP) for smaller projects. The bill requires the Corps to track National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents for water resource projects through their online permitting dashboard. And the legislation creates a new initiative to assist non-federal interests in accessing resources at the Corps to get new projects studied and constructed. Finally, the bill includes a provision to allow recreational Corps facilities to retain fees for their Operation & Maintenance.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has developed and passed WRDAlegislation on a bipartisan and biennial basis since 2014. WRDA 2024 maintains the regular consideration of this important infrastructure legislation, and it provides Congress the opportunity for input into the projects undertaken by the Corps.

Reach U.S. Rep David Rouzer, R-North Carolina 7th Dist., at 2333 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, or 202-225-2731.