PEMBROKE — A convicted felon was arrested and charged Friday with drug and weapon violations after a search warrant was executed by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, Community Impact Team, and SWAT Operators.

During the investigation, a quantity of prescription medications, firearms, marijuana, U.S. Currency, identity cards, and drug paraphernalia was located and seized.

John Archie “PJ” McNeill Jr., 36, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with trafficking opium/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a scheduled IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McNeill was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1,550,000.00 secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement and Patrol Divisions investigated the case. Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email [email protected]

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on social media are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.