LUMBERTON — One suspect is in custody and a second suspect is wanted in connection to a string of breaking and entering of motor vehicles throughout Robeson County.

On Friday, James Earl Rumph, 27, of Lumberton was arrested by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators at a residence in Hope Mills.

Rumph was charged with two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, three counts of financial card theft, and misdemeanor breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Rumph was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $185,000 secured bond.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Jamar Takei Belle, 28, of Lumberton. Belle is wanted in connection to the felony offenses of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, and three counts of financial card theft.

The investigation is ongoing and is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the thefts or whereabouts of Belle is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

