Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. July 30 and each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Planetarium – Earth, 9 a.m. Aug. 1: The Robeson Planetarium and Science Center is presenting a program on the Earth. The program is free and open to the public. Two programs are offered; one at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Reservations are required as space is limited. Please call 910-671-6000, ext. 3382 to make reservations. All programs are located at the old cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave St. Lumberton, NC.

Charly Lowry, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 1: Join Charly Lowry will play at Your Pie Pizza Restaurant, where she will present a musical show.

Carolina Comedy Jam, 7 p.m. Aug. 2.The Carolina Civic Center and The Locals Comedy will bring the first ever Carolina Comedy Jam – a LIVE stand-up comedy night in the beautiful historic theater. Come out for an evening of laughs and entertainment with Fayetteville’s own Ace Brown and Bristol Tennessee’s Bryan Morton. This must-see night of comedy will surely leave you splitting at the sides with laughter and begging for more. Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash 1-5:30 pm Monday through Friday through the theater’s administrative offices or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.

Music Jam Session: 6:30 p.m., Aug. 2, the first Friday night of each month.Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms, 7359 NC Highway 41 North, Lumberton.

for round robin jamming. This event occurs the first Friday night of each month.

Painted Gold Classic Horse Show, 8 a.m. Aug. 3: Southeastern NC Agricultural Center is hosting the Painted Gold Classic Horse Show. The event is open to the public with concessions available for purchase. Find more information at https://bit.ly/3zZLhju .

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction, 7 p.m. on Aug. 5: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled the first Monday night of each month. Mark you calendars for the reoccurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center, 1027 Hwy 74 East, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: This takes place 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 6, and weekly on Tuesdays at Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke: This takes place 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 and monthly on the first Tuesdays at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30to 11 a.m. Aug. 9 and every Friday at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Rowland, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Aug. 9 and on the second Friday of each month at the Rowland Public Library, 108 E Main St, Rowland.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m.: Aug. 13 and every Tuesday at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Maxton, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Aug. 13 and every second Tuesday at Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library, 210 N Florence St, Maxton.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 and every second Wednesday at Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls.

Summer Living – RAG: Robeson Art Guild is opening a “Summer Living” exhibit at the Guild House. You are invited to a reception at 6:30-8 p.m.to view the exhibition and meet some of the artists. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be available for viewing each Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 12. Visit the Robeson Guild House and “enjoy their warm hospitality.”

ONGOING

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: Each Thursday, Legal Grounds Coffee Shop at 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.

Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].