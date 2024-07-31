LUMBERTON – Lumbee Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce that Bradley Strickland has been promoted to Vice President and Market Leader for the bank’s Lumberton market. In his new role, Bradley is responsible for all business development activities involving the bank’s three Lumberton branches. He is based out of the Fayetteville Road branch.

“I want to congratulate Bradley. A valuable member of our team, he joined us in 2007 andhas spent his entire banking career with Lumbee Guaranty Bank. Under his leadership, we look forward to expanding and enhancing our services for new and existing customers in Lumberton,” said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer.

Bradley earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a concentration n Management, from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He also just completed his third year of coursework through the North Carolina School of Banking. Bradley lives in Lumberton with his wife, Brittaney. They have three children, Kyland, Grayson, and Parker.

Founded in 1971 as the nation’s first Native American-owned bank, Lumbee Guaranty Bank is an independent community bank, serving customers in Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke counties. Headquartered in Pembroke, the Bank has 13 branches strategically located throughout the area, providing a full range of highly competitive financial services. The Bank’s common stock is traded on the OTC-QX under the stock symbol LUMB.