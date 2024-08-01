LUMBERTON – Primary Health Choice Inc. Day Supports fitness program, The Walking Legends, have been busy over the summer doing fitness walking.

CEO Dr. Davis, issued a challenge to the group to walk to the South of the Border. It took 57,000 steps to get there. Armed with their pedometers, each day the clients counted their steps and marked their progress on the map.

Over the summer the clients have worked with the fitness instructor, Andrew Bowen, in two daily 30-minute sessions with fitness walking, hand eye coordination drills, team building, and endurance training.

There are many benefits to walking. According to the American Heart Association walking at a brisk pace at least 150 minutes per week can reduce heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and cancer risk. It will improve your mental and emotional well-being and reduce the risk of depression. It will boost bone strength and reduce the risk of osteoporosis. It also prevents weight gain.

Each client that achieved 57,000 steps was rewarded with an outing to the South of the Border. The day included a visit to the reptile lagoon, Pedro’s shops and a catered lunch.

“We would like to congratulate The Walking Legends on their success in achieving their goal,” a press release from the company stated. “They have already started walking to their next destination, The Discovery Place in Rockingham. They have 126,000 steps to go.

For more information about The Walking Legends, visit us at www.primaryhealthchoice.org or to see our progress or to encourage us in our fitness journey check us out on the company Facebook page.