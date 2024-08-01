LUMBERTON — The NC C.O.R.E. Team is working with youth from across the region to certify them for CERT and prepare them to respond and support their community in case of a disaster.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program is a national program of volunteers trained in disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Volunteers come from all ages and all walks of life, including these middle and high school teens from Robeson County, who took the training this week. They are members of the Colors of Life Program.

The NC C.O.R.E. team has expanded their expertise by becoming trained instructors in Youth Mental Health First Aid, a natural extension of the existing CERT program.

This enhanced training enables us to provide critical support and resources for young individuals in need, promoting mental wellness and resilience within our community.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at [email protected].