LUMBERTON — An early morning traffic crash Saturday left one person dead and two others hospitalized, according to Lumberton Police.

At about 12:11 a.m., a 2014 Cadillac XTS operated by Marquise Crumby, 20, of Peacock Lane Lumberton was traveling west on East 10th Street at a high rate of speed, police stated. Crumby failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Eliseo Maricio-Diaz, 26, of Wren Street, Lumberton. Maricio-Dia, in the Malibu, was traveling north on Godwin Ave. The impact caused the Malibu to overturn and catch fire in a resident’s yard. Maricio-Diaz succumbed to his injuries on the scene, according to Lumberton Police. Crumby and two other passengers were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Crumby was taken into custody after he was discharged.

Speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash, police stated. Charges for Crumby included felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving by a person younger than 21 years old after consuming alcohol or drugs, reckless driving, carrying a concealed gun, seat belt violation, driving while a license is revoked, stop sign violation and an open container violation.