PARKTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing an investigation into the death of an individual found in some water near of Conaster Drive and Plateau Lane in Parkton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Division first discovered the body, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Investigators were following up on information gathered during the investigation of a missing person when the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office helicopter located the deceased,” according to a statement earlier this week from the Sheriff’s Office.

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Tree Removal Team, Lumberton Rescue and EMS, North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office, Robeson County EMS and Parkton Fire Department assisted during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.