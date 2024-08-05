LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flood Warning for the Lumber River near Lumberton, which a large part of Robeson County from Tuesday until further notice.

At 14 feet, floodwaters surround the majority of homes in the area, meaning residents in flood prone areas should leave and seek higher ground.

During the forecast times all residents could be isolated due to the floodwaters, forecasters with the NWS stated early Wednesday afternoon.

“Water is lapping at the foundations of all ground level homes in these areas,” according to the National Weather Service.

