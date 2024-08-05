LUMBERTON — Ever wanted to hang out with a yak, hop with a wallaby, or snuggle with an ostrich?

The newly opened Parkton Animal Oasis may be the place to give it a try, thanks to a minor zoning variance granted Monday by Robeson County commissioners..

With animals from around the globe, the business was seeking a few more feet into the county’s regular setback.to build a structure on its site.

The Animal Oasis opened in June by appointment only, with a desire to “connect with and protect” their animal residents.

Commissioners, who heard about the petting zoo on Monday, were concerned that no dangerous animals such as “lions, tigers and bears” were kept on site.

“All our animals are soft and snuggly,” said Michael Gibbs, who together with wife Wendy, founded the petting zoo in rural Robeson County north of Parkton.

The collection of animals runs the gamut from small to large, including a pint-sized fennec fox, a miniature horse and silkie chickens to the truly massive, including a Belgian horse, a fully grown ostrich and yes, a yak — albeit a miniature yak of the Tibetan variety.

The Gibbs said Monday they hope to bring visitors in touch with their collection of animals as a sort of therapy for those who otherwise may never see a prairie dog up close or watch a capybara swim.

What’s a capybara? For information about the animals and the services provided, go online to https://www.parkton-animal-oasis.com/ or call 910-265-1937.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].