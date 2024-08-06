LUMBERTON — Due to potential weather impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, the Public Schools of Robeson County Back to School Celebration Event has been postponed to August 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southeastern Agricultural Center located at 1027 U.S. 74 Alternate in Lumberton.

Principal Meet and Greet events scheduled for Tuesday at W.H. Knuckles Elementary and for Thursday at Tanglewood Elementary have been canceled and will be rescheduled to a later date.

PSRC Early College’s Open House Event has been tentatively moved to Monday, Aug. 12, and the school’s start date has been tentatively set for Tuesday, Aug. 13.

All athletic events and driver’s education classes have been canceled until further notice. This puts on hold practice for fall sports, including football, at local high schools. The Lumberton Jamboree, a preseason football scrimmage involving six participating schools including three from Robeson County, is scheduled for Friday, but that is considered tentative pending the severity of the inclement weather.

The district encourages the public to visit its website at robeson.k12.nc.us for additional updates.