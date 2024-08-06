This list will be updated as information is received. Send your information via email to Robesonicna Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].

The following have announced closures related to Tropical Storm Debby:

Public Schools of Robeson County: Please help us spread the word about our rescheduled Back to School Celebration which is set for Aug. 17. Due to potential weather impacts from Tropical Storm Debby, the PSRC Back to School Celebration Event has been postponed to August 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southeastern Agricultural Center located at 1027 U.S. 74 ALT in Lumberton.

Robeson Community College: Closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, face-to-face classes will shift to a remote learning environment. Please note that online classes will proceed as usual.

Employees will work remotely unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor.

“We are closely monitoring the progress of this storm and are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our campus community,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “Our priority is to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The payment deadline for Fall 2024 classes has been extended to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Friday, August 9, 2024, unless further notice is given. For updates, please check our website, social media channels, and local media outlets regularly.

Lumbee Tribe of N.C.: The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Housing Complex and all Tribal Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for anticipated inclement weather from Tropical Storm Debby.

“We want to ensure the safety of our staff and encourage our tribal citizens and community to be cautious during this storm. Our tribal offices are scheduled to reopen on Friday. All Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Clubs will reopenn on Monday.

